RUSTENBURG - A 10-year-old boy escaped with minor injuries after he was stabbed with a sharp object at school at Welgevonden near Ventersdorp in North West, his father said on Friday. His father Samuel Motsatsi said the grade four pupil at Welgevonden Primary School arrived home with his clothes soaked in blood on Thursday.

"He told me another pupil stabbed him with a mathematical instrument on the back. It is through the grace of God he was not stabbed in any of the vital organs, we are lucky he was not seriously injured or killed," Motsatsi said.

He explained that he took the child to a hospital in Ventersdorp where doctors assured him the child suffered from a minor injury.

He said his son was caught in the crossfire.

"My child was not a target, he was caught in the crossfire, he was passing when a learner wanted to stab another and my son happened to pass between them and he was stabbed.

"I went to the school and the object used to stab him was not found. I am worried the same object can injure or kill another learner."

He said there were allegations that there were gangsters at the school. He did not open a case with the police.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani confirmed no case was opened.

The incident occurred a day after a 13-year-old girl was found unconscious with a stab wound at a school toilet in Tlhabane near Rustenburg.

The girl was found on Wednesday by other pupils. It was not yet known who stabbed her.

She was transported to hospital in serious condition.

North West police have opened a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

On February 26, a pupil was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors at Mateane Primary school in Diretsane near Delerayville.

In Tlhatlaganyane outside Rustenburg a parent attacked a teacher at Leema Primary School, she allegedly beat the teacher with an umbrella accusing her of ill-treating her child at school.

The parent Itumeleng Letsepe, 40, was arrested and released on a R2000 bail, however, she was arrested again on Wednesday after she allegedly went to the same school and threatened to kill another teacher.

Funani said the case against Letsepe was struck off the court roll on Thursday when she appeared in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase.

Letsepe was expected to appear in the same court on June 20, facing a charge of assault GBH.

The violence in school had prompted the North West education department to call a provincial school safety summit.

The two-day summit resolved amongst others that security personnel would be provided in all public schools on incremental basis starting with 200 schools from April 1.

North West Education MEC Sello Lehari said the summit's resolution would be implemented.

A 17-year-old pupil stabbed a teacher Daniel Mokolobate, 24, to death with a knife at Ramotshere High School in Dinokana outside Zeerust last year.

The teenager was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for murder.

