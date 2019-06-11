Picture: SAPS (Twitter)

RUSTENBURG- Another North West schoolboy died after he was stabbed allegedly by another learner while walking home, police said on Tuesday. North West police spokeswoman Colonel Adele Myburg said Felies Sithembile, 15, was allegedly stabbed by a 15-year-old pupil on Monday.

"It is alleged that Sithembile was on his way home from school, just after 2pm, when the suspect who is also a learner at another school, stabbed him with a knife. The incident occurred along Segwaleane Road. According to information available at this stage, the victim was then taken to a local clinic by a passerby, but he succumbed to his injuries," she said.

The teenager fled the scene but, was handed over to the Mooinooi police by his parents on Tuesday morning.

"He will be processed in terms of the Child Justice Act, 2008 [Act No. 75 of 2008]," she said.

North West police provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane expressed her shock about the incident and others that were recently committed by learners against fellow learners in the province.

She said that while the police are working hard to implement crime prevention programmes at schools, the public has a responsibility to assist in curbing violence that is being experienced through moral regeneration and other relevant programmes.

Last month, nine-year-old Odirile Mafora from Reagile in Koster died in hospital a week after he was admitted following an alleged attack by a fellow 17-year-old learner at Kgalagatsane Primary School.