Armed gang left empty handed after trying to blow up Bloemfontein ATM

Rustenburg - A group of armed men left empty-handed after allegedly bombing an ATM in Bloemfontein, Free State police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said the group also allegedly shot a man sleeping in a car.

“Three men alleged they were travelling to the Eastern Cape from Gauteng when they decided to rest at a petrol station before they could continue with their journey. "The three men allege that they were woken up by a knock on the windscreen at about 01:10. According to their explanation an unknown African male pointed a firearm at them and shot one of them, a 34-year-old victim who was sitting in the car,“ he said. "The bullet hit him in the upper left arm. The victims were shocked to see approximately 11 African males outside. The driver drove away as gunshots continued, accompanied by a loud bang.“

He said workers at the petrol station also heard the bang from their restroom. One of the workers at the station pressed the panic button and the security company arrived at the scene. The suspects fled on foot. "The complainant alleges that the loud bang occurred as the suspects were blasting the ATM at the filling station. No money was taken from the ATM. The 34-year-old victim who was shot at was rushed to hospital, where he is receiving treatment. A case of malicious damage to property and attempted murder was opened for further investigation." Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, police said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide after an incident involving a bakkie and a truck occurred on the N2 Colchester in the early hours of Tuesday.