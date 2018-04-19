Rustenburg - Heavily armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a cash van and killing a security guard in Klerksdorp, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in North West said on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the men, armed with AK47 and R5 rifles, as well as pistols, cornered a G4S vehicle just outside a bank in Klerksdorp on Thursday.

"The suspects who were wearing overalls allegedly opened fire on the security vehicle while others forced the officers to open the back of the vehicle. Many shots were fired and one security officer was declared dead at the scene while the second security officer was injured," she said.

"The suspects took a large bag full of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a White Toyota Double cab. A bystander was also shot in the process and rushed to hospital with the injured security officer.

"Suspects are still at large and the investigation is underway."

African News Agency/ANA