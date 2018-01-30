Rustenburg - Knife-wielding men made off with broadcast equipment valued at around R95 000 after robbing a community radio station in Rustenburg, the station said on Tuesday.

Station manager Virtue Fongoma said the station was robbed around 11pm on Monday.

"The presenter was held hostage in the live studio, tied and blindfolded. They made off with computers, plasma [TV] and a mixer all with an estimated value of R95 000," he said.

"There is no forced entry, it appears they were let in... They took the computer, a cellphone and a plasma television in the studio, in the old studio they took a computer and mixer, in the recording studio they took a plasma [TV] and at the reception a plasma [TV] and computer were taken and in the newsroom they took another plasma [TV]."

Two laptops were taken in the library.

"There is no forced entry, all the doors were opened for them, the security who was on duty is missing, we are not sure whether he worked with the robbers or was kidnapped...."

He said the radio station was off air after the incident, but was back on air on Tuesday.

"Our staff are shocked, this is the first incident in the history of the 22-year-old radio."

North West police said a case of business robbery was opened and no arrest had been made.

"According to information two men armed with knives robbed the radio station, broadcast equipment was taken. No arrest has been made," said Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko.

