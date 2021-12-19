ATM bombed in Luka, Rustenburg

Rustenburg – Three men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after bombing an automated teller machine (ATM) in Luka near Rustenburg in North West. According to North West police the ATM was bombed in the early hours of Friday, near a tavern.

"Police were called by the owner of the tavern after hearing an explosion at approximately 1.30am on Friday, 17 December 2021. According to allegations, a tenant at the tavern, was preparing to go to work when he heard a loud bang outside and went to check,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. “He allegedly saw three unknown suspects standing next to the ATM. It is alleged that upon seeing the tenant, the suspects fired shots at him and he ran back to the yard. The suspects then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.” She said there were no reports of injuries, but the police were investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

In an unrelated incident, two men were arrested for attempted ATM bombing and possession of explosives in Marikana near Rustenburg on Tuesday. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said police were conducting patrols in the early hours of Tuesday spotted two men at ATMs and approached them. The two run away and the police managed to catch them and searched their bags.