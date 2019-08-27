Former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson faces charges of fraud. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Tuesday said it "welcomed" the arrests of former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson and Department of Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala. Nelson was arrested last week on Friday. Lekalakala handed himself over to authorities on Monday. He made a brief appearance at the Mmabatho Magistrate Court, where he was released on R20 000 bail.

"Lekalakala's arrest pertains to the irregularity of his appointment as the head of the department in 2014," said ATM spokesperson Kagiso Monyadiwa.

"Lekalakala has been subjected to disciplinary proceedings within his department after he was charged with procurement irregularities involving the payment of R30 million to the Gupta-linked Mediosa Company and the misrepresentation of facts after he stated he had worked as a chief director of the department."

Monyadiwa added that despite the North West Health Department been placed under the duo's administration, not much had changed.

He complained that health facilities in the province still have no medication, were under-staffed and hygiene, especially, was of great concern at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

"The poor service at most hospitals which results to patient waiting for hours before receiving medical attention is another matter which needs to be looked into," said Monyadiwa.

He said ATM will follow both cases and where needs be, the party will picket to press for swift justice. Monyadiwa said all those found on the wrong side of the law must be held to account.

