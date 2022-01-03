Baby found dead with hands and legs tied

A two week old baby boy was found dead with his hands and legs tied with a plastic bag along the N12 near Klerksdorp, North West police said yesterday (Monday). Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Stilfontein police were investigating a murder case after a 13-day-old baby boy’s body was found along the N12 highway near Stilfontein outside Klerksdorp on New Year’s Day.

"According to reports, police were called on Saturday, January 1, by a motorist who informed them about an infant he saw along the N12 road. "The infant, whose hands and legs were tied with a plastic bag, was found wearing grey trousers with a white vest and covered with a cloth. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the baby had bruises on the body. No arrest has been effected at this stage and the investigation into the matter continues," she said.

Police requested anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation, to contact Stilfontein Detective Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Mokgosi, on 082 416 1303 or call SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via My SAPS App. In a separate incident, Funani said, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Mmabatho, allegedly by his friend over a toilet. She said four friends from Itsoseng near Lichtenburg allegedly visited their friend in Mmabatho on December 30.