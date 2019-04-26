File picture

Rustenburg - Judgment on the bail application of a 31-year-old man accused of the brutal murder of his live-in-lover was postponed at the Bafokeng magistrate's court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg on Friday. Magistrate Andrew Mmokwa postponed Thabo Moabi's bail hearing to Monday, saying he was not feeling well.

Prosecutor Tebogo Letlhabane said there was also no water in the building, which also needed to be fumigated.

Moabi is accused of killing his girlfriend Segametsi Molefe in Tlaseng near Rustenburg on March 27.

The state has opposed the bail application, saying Moabi's life could be in danger as the community in Tlaseng was angry with him, and also that he might interfere with evidence.

The court heard that Moabi was known to be a violent person and some members of the community were scared of him. Two people had indicated to police that they might not give statements on the case if Moabi got bail.

Moabi's lawyer Ofentse Raikane argued that his client had a clean criminal record, making him a good candidate for bail.

Moabi has told the court he did not intend to kill his girlfriend, but slapped her and pushed her against a wall after he heard her talking to another man over the phone who declared his love for her.

African News Agency (ANA)