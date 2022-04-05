Bail opposed against six in North West tavern stabbing

Rustenburg - The State was opposing bail against six men accused of stabbing a man to death in Vryburg in North West, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday. NPA spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame, said the Vryburg Magistrate's Court postponed the case against the six to April 7 for formal bail application.

“The state will oppose their application. Keaobaka Motswamere, 26, Tlotlo Serapelwane, 22, Ntafetso Velele, 21, Mosimanegape Segotlong, 26, Obakeng Matiting, 23, and Thabiso Seane, 22, are all charged with the murder of Luckyboy Mereekae, 30. They have sought the services of Legal Aid South Africa as well as private attorneys to represent them,” Mamothame said. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the body of Mereekae was found with several stab wounds on Saturday morning. “According information at our disposal, the suspects were from a tavern outside Vryburg when they met Mereekae. Subsequent to a quarrel that ensued, the suspects allegedly took out knives and stabbed Mereekae several times on the body,“ she said.

The six were arrested in Huhudi near Vryburg and weapons used to commit the offence were confiscated. “At this stage, the motive for the murder is still unknown and investigation into the matter continues,“ she said. In Limpopo, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, said 17 alleged illegal miners aged between 17 and 65 were arrested on Monday, at Harman Farm in Lulekani area.

Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said eight motor vehicles and mining equipment with the estimated value of R1.8 million were seized. “All the arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Lulekani Magistrate's court on Wednesday, 6 April 2022 to face charges related to illegal mining. More operations to deal with illegal miners are still going to be conducted,“ he said. IOL