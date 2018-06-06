Chairperson of the Bakgatla Bakgafela Traditional Council , Kobedi Pilane told the Maluleke Commission that they were not aware that they should submit all financial documents for auditing. Photo: ANA

RUSTENBURG - The Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Traditional Council did not submit all financial documents for auditing, the Maluleke Commission heard on Wednesday.

"We were not told that we had to provide such records to the office of the Auditor General. We were under the impression that only the financial books of the D-Account were required and that is what we submitted. Had we known that even expenditure and annual financial records were needed we would have provided them,," said Kobedi Pilane, chairperson of the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Traditional Council.

He was testifying at the Maluleke Commission probing the chieftancy of Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela in Moruleng.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo appointed Judge George Maluleke to chair a commission probing the chieftancy of Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela.

The commission investigated whether David Mpule Pheto is the rightful candidate to lead the Moruleng chapter of Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela.

Retired Judge Maluleke died in August 2017, before the commission could complete its works, advocate Sesi Baloyi took over as the chairperson of the commission.

Pilane told the commission that the missing information could be found in the records of the chief executive officer of the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Traditional Administration.

Baloyi said annual financial documents, income and expenditure documents as well as the D-Account records of the Traditional Council have not been provided to the auditor-general.

The commission heard that the traditional council did receive some monies and used it for community projects but, the projects were mostly in partnership with government departments.

Baloyi said the traditional council failed to honour the call of providing all the required financial records.

African News Agency/ANA

