Rustenburg - Robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money from a bank in Klerksdorp after they pretended to be SBV security officials, the Hawks in North West said on Thursday.





"The Hawks are in pursuit of two men who stole undisclosed amount of money on Wednesday, [April 11], at a Nedbank branch in Klerksdorp CBD after they allegedly posed as SBV security officials who were on site to pick up cash," said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.





She said the pair dressed in SBV security uniforms, entered the premises around 10am and allegedly produced what has now been established as false credentials to the staff.





They were handed the money and swiftly left the bank.





"The Hawks urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the Investigating Officer: Detective Warrant Officer Modisadife: 071 481 2722 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 alternatively to send a tip off anonymously to Crime Line: 32211," she said.



