One of the bogus colleges previously shut down by officials. File photo: Molaole Montsho/ANA

RUSTENBURG - An unregistered college was on Wednesday found to be operating again barely two weeks after it was closed down. Rustenburg Mayor Mpho Khunou led a raid on unregistered colleges in Rustenburg on February 4, and Roseville College was found to not be registered to operate in Rustenburg as it was not accredited with Umalusi and with the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta).

The college was shut down.

Closing down the college, Khunou expressed concerns that bogus colleges were breeding grounds for drugs and human trafficking.

During the shut down, college principal Patrick Kuddo said the institution only needed a few more paperwork to be compliant. He said they were currently dealing with the outstanding paperwork.

The college has not yet submitted any documentation correcting their mistakes.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) said by reopening the college, Roseville management acted unlawful.

Kgosi Monageng from DHET said the next step was to open a case with the police.

The college offers engineering studies, business management, educare, traffic policing, mine training and matric rewriting.

African News Agency (ANA)