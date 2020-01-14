Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Rustenburg - An 83-year-old preacher was found murdered in his manse at Bodibe, near Litchtenburg, North West police have said. 

The provincial police spokesperson, colonel Adele Myburgh, said the body of reverend Joseph Hollanders was discovered on Monday.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the victim’s body - with hands and feet tied - was found by a community member who alerted the police."

The motive for the murder was unknown at this stage and a post mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death, said Myburgh.

She said the provincial police commissioner, lieutenant-general Sello Kwena, condemned the incident, calling it "horrendous". 

Kwena urged members of the community to work with the police to ensure the perpetrators were arrested and convicted. 

Community members who had information that could assist in the arrest of the suspect/s were urged to contact warrant officer Robert Moshwang on 082 416 0763 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs could be sent via the My SAPS App.

African News Agency (ANA)