Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Rustenburg - An 83-year-old preacher was found murdered in his manse at Bodibe, near Litchtenburg, North West police have said. The provincial police spokesperson, colonel Adele Myburgh, said the body of reverend Joseph Hollanders was discovered on Monday.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the victim’s body - with hands and feet tied - was found by a community member who alerted the police."

The motive for the murder was unknown at this stage and a post mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death, said Myburgh.

She said the provincial police commissioner, lieutenant-general Sello Kwena, condemned the incident, calling it "horrendous".