RUSTENBURG - A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Moretele outside Pudimoe, North West police said on Thursday. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the teenager was arrested on Wednesday after he was seen running out of the shop on Tuesday.

"Upon investigation by the members of the community, they found the victim lying on the floor with several stab wounds. The victim was later declared dead on the scene by Emergency and Rescue Services. The matter was reported to the police who worked hard to track and arrest the suspect on Wednesday, 13 March 2019," she said.

The teenager was expected to appear in the Taung Magistrates’ Court on Friday, facing a charge of murder and business robbery.

