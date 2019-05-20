File picture: Pexels

Rustenburg - An eight-year-old schoolboy has died in hospital a week after he was allegedly beaten by a 17-year-old boy at a primary school in Koster, North West police said on Sunday. The teenager allegedly attacked the boy on the stairs and pushed him downwards, followed him and continue to beat him, Captain Sam Tselanyane said.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 10, at Kgalagatsane Primary School in Reagile, Koster during the first break, he said.

The boy did not report the incident to teachers or the principal and did not report it at home to his mother. He spent the weekend limping and his mother thought he had an allergy of some sort.

On May 13, the mother wanted to go to the school to report that her son was limping, and the boy then told his mother what had happened. She went to the school to report the assault and police were called. A case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (assault GBH) was opened.

"The eight-year-old was taken to hospital where it was confirmed that his leg had [been] broken. He was admitted. On Thursday [May 16], at about [7pm] the eight year-old passed on at the hospital. The suspect was then arrested and a charge of assault GBH was changed to murder," Tselanyane said.

The teenager was released into the custody of his parents for a preliminary inquiry to be conducted. He was expected to be assessed by social workers on Monday, as per the Child Justice Act. Based on the report, he would either be detained in a child and youth centre or remain in the care of his parents, Tselanyane said.

