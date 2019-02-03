February 3 - A plucky nine-year-old boy managed to get help for his critically injured mother and eight-year-old sister after their car had veered off the Viljoenskroon road and rolled, south of Potchefstroom in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

POTCHEFSTROOM - A plucky nine-year-old boy managed to get help for his critically injured mother and eight-year-old sister after their car had veered off the Viljoenskroon road and rolled, south of Potchefstroom in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. "The boy had suffered minor injuries and was apparently found a few kilometres down the road, trying to find help. A passing vehicle spotted him and phoned emergency services," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 1.36am to find that the critically injured mother and her daughter had been ejected from the car and suffered multiple injuries.

Advanced life support treatment was needed before the three were transported to Mediclinic Potchefstroom for further care, Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)