Brits man accused of stealing solar batteries appears in court

Rustenburg - A 39-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing solar batteries is expected to apply for bail in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Friday, North West police said. Spokesperson Maria Nkabinde said Ben Mathibe was arrested on January 25 at his house during an operation conducted at Msholozi informal settlement outside Brits, next to Greens shopping complex on the R511 Brits-Thabazimbi road.

He appeared in court on January 27 and the case was postponed to February 4 for bail application. “According to information received, he was found in possession of 32 solar batteries of which he could not give permissible account for. “Anyone with information that can assist the police investigation can contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Tokkie Du Plessis of Assen detectives on the following cellphone number: 082 575 8228,“ Nkabinde said.

In the Eastern Cape, police recovered 149 cellphones, two open-view decoders, earphones and four SD cards in Potsdam outside East London. Spokesperson Mluleki Mbi said gunmen robbed a chain store in Qonce recently and then drove away in a Toyota Avanza. “On receiving the information, the team was dispatched to Potsdam where they spotted the vehicle, and on seeing the police the suspects fled into the bushes. The air support was activated to assist in the search but the suspects managed to escape. The estimated value of the recovered goods is about R170 000. The vehicle was also confiscated by police,” he said.