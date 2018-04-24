Rustenburg - The bus strike will be intensified if a resolution is not reached, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said on Tuesday.

"If there is no resolution by 6pm today [Tuesday] the strike will be intensified, there is a one percent difference between us and the bosses," Puseletso Molise, Saftu North West Convener said.

"The strike is on. We have mobilised forces, the taxi industry will join the strike, the truck drivers will park trucks on the roads and leave them there, mineworkers will down tools, the general public will support the strike," he said.

"What ever happens from today onwards, Saftu will not be held responsible."

Bus drivers went on a strike on April 18, demanding a minimum salary of R8 000 pay per and better working conditions.

"We requested a 9.5 percent increase for the first year. We moved from 15 percent to this because we want stability in the country. But our employers are stuck on eight percent refusing to give us that one percent to meet our nine percent demand," he said.

