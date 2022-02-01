Calls for calm in Taung following kidnapping of Oratile Mothibi, 18, as two huts are torched

Rustenburg - North West Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa has called for calm in Taung following the kidnapping of 18-year-old Oratile Mothibi, more than a week ago. Moiloa led a team of social workers to assist the traumatised family on Tuesday, following the kidnapping of their daughter.

During the visit she called for community members and the traditional leadership to be calm and work with the police. This was after irate community members torched two huts belonging to traditional healers at Graspan near Modutung village. They accused the traditional leaders of having a hand in the alleged kidnapping of Oratile.

“Our hearts are with the Mothibi family. I have asked that a team of social workers should continue to visit the family to provide them with the necessary psycho-social support in the form of debriefing and trauma counselling. We are with the family during this difficult time,” she said. North West police spokesperson Colonel Adel Myburgh said according to information received, Oratile went with her brother and cousin, aged 11 and 14 years respectively, to fetch food from a farm in Modutung village, close to Taung on the morning of January 23. “While walking back home in Magogong village, the trio was allegedly chased by an unknown male, who was armed with a knife. Furthermore, the man grabbed Oratile and threatened the children, who wanted to rescue Oratile.