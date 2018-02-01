There is a need for a traffic training college in North West, said Finance MEC Wendy Nelson. Picture: Supplied/North West Provincial Government

Brits - There is a need for a traffic training college in North West, said Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development MEC Wendy Nelson on Thursday.

"The province needs a traffic college. Anyone who wants to go to a traffic college needs to go outside the province, we have acknowledged there is a need for a traffic college. It will be premature to say how many students it is going to take, where is it going to be and so on."

Nelson said Exco had resolved the decision on Wednesday and that the department of community safety and roads would manage and follow due process to establish the traffic college.

In January, the province sent 20 unemployed youth for a road traffic management learnership programme at a traffic training college in Mpumalanga. They are set to engage in theoretical and practical training in different traffic management levels during the duration of the programme.

African News Agency/ANA