Car seized after alleged bank card scammer found with numerous cards in his underwear

Police in North West Province are warning community members to be cautious when using their bank cards, especially during this festive season where crime reaches its peak. The warning was issued following incidence where two suspects, aged 52 and 56, were arrested in two different incidents in Potchefstroom.

In the first incident, it is alleged that December 11, a 55-year-old man attempted to withdraw money from an automated teller machine (ATM) at one of the malls in Potchefstroom. “After inserting his card and pin, he could not get the money he was withdrawing. Moreover, the man cancelled the transaction and the card was returned, but he noticed it was not his. A few moments thereafter, he got a notification that there was a cash withdrawal at a nearby filling station from his bank account,” said North West provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sam Tselanyane. “It was then that he blocked the bank card, went to the filling station and viewed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of who withdrew the cash.”

The bank card owner then reported the matter to the police. On Friday afternoon, the complainant went to another ATM to withdraw money. While he was at that ATM, the complainant noticed a man resembling the one he saw on the CCTV footage, at the filling station where he lost money. The complainant then screamed for help. “The man tried to flee, but was cornered at the taxi rank. Police were called and the suspect was arrested and numerous bank cards were found hidden in his wallet,” said Tselanyane.

In a second unrelated incident, on the same day, members of the Potchefstroom crime prevention were on patrol around the town when they received information to look-out for a suspicious Mini Cooper vehicle. “The vehicle was spotted driving on the Dr James Moroka Avenue and members pulled it over. Upon conducting a search on the vehicle and driver, police found numerous bank cards hidden in the driver’s underwear and he could not give a satisfactorily account of those cards,” said Tselanyane. As a result, he was also arrested and his vehicle was confiscated.