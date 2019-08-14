Former North West deputy police commssioner William Mpembe, Gideon van Zyl, Dingaan Madoda and Oupa Pule at the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase. Picture: ANA

MOGWASE - The trial against former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe and three other policemen was postponed to Thursday at the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase. The trial was rolled over for more picture evidence of scene 1, scene 2 and the detention centre.

Mpembe, Gideon van Zyl, Dingaan Madoda and Oupa Pule are on trial for alleged contravention of the Commissions Act, contravention of the Independent Police Directorate Act and defeating the ends of justice.

They were arrested in March 2018 after an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), found that one mineworker, Modisaotsile van Wyk Sagalala died in police custody and not in hospital or at the scene when the police shot dead 34 mineworkers on 16 August 2012 in Marikana.

The state charged that they concealed circumstance of Sagalala's death.

African News Agency (ANA)