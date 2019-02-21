Residents of Tlhabane gathered outside Bafokeng Magistrate's Court to support the family of Nomvula Lingela who was brutally killed, allegedly by a 37-year-old man in Tlhabane. Picture: ANA/Stringer

RUSTENBURG - A 37-year-old accused of murder appeared briefly at the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg on Thursday. The case against Itumeleng Matlapeng was postponed to 6 March for bail application. He is accused of killing Esphinah Nomvula Lingela, 61, in Tlhabane.

Lingela was found with her hands tied, her upper body stoned and chopped. She was found by her son in the bushes on February 3, after she went missing.

Lingela was buried on February 10. The family said the accused was known to them and they could not believe what had happened.

Nomathemba De Toit, 58, Lingela's sister, said they have been robbed of a good person.

"As a family we are devastated about what happened. But we are thankful that the court said nothing about bail.

"We are hoping even on the next appearance this man is not given bail. He must remain behind bars or the nation of women will be finished," she said.

African News Agency (ANA)