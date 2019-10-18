File picture

Mogwase - Anele Zonke and 16 other Marikana mineworkers facing multiple charges relating to the violent strike in 2012, briefly appeared in the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase on Friday. The case against them was postponed to February 10, due to an application they made at the High Court in Pretoria to review former National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams' decision to prosecute them. The application has not been heard.

Zonke, Xolani Nzuzu, Simphiwe Booi, Khanyile Kanyise, Mzoxolo Magidiwana, Samekelo Mkhize, Amanda Nogwaza, Thobile Tyobeni, Mzukisi Soyini, Bongile Mpotye, Zamikhaya Ndude, Sithembele Sohadi, Loyiso Mtsheketshe, Zolile Honxo, Zwelitsha Mtshena, Mziwanele Mxinwa and Mzoxolo Zukulu are facing 26 counts ranging from attempted murder, murder, malicious damage to property, robbery, unlawful possession of firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.

The charges relate to the murder of 10 people, preceding August 16, 2012, the day on which 34 mineworkers were killed by the police during a wildcat strike at Lonmin platinum mine operations in Marikana.

The State alleges the group killed two policemen, two Lonmin security officers and three non-striking workers amongst others during the violent wildcat strike in Marikana.