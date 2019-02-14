MAHIKENG - Seven people accused of killing a 56-year-old man are expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.



Daniel Thameng, 21, Christo Scholtz, 24, Frederik Theodorus Scholtz, 59, Frederik Theodorus Scholtz Jnr, 26, Moholo Katlego, 29, Thamene Abel Phogisho, 29, and Modisaotsile Links, 26, are accused of the murder of Ben Molwele.





Molwele went missing after he was allegedly kidnapped on January 17. His body was found along the N18 highway on February 10.





"According to information received, Molwele and two others were chased by farm workers after being found inside a farm store. It is alleged that farmers were called after Molwele was caught. It is further alleged that Molwele was assaulted, put in a vehicle and dropped off along the N18 road," said North West police spokesperson, colonel Adele Myburgh.





Scholtz senior has been released on a warning due to ill health and the other suspects have been remanded in custody.



