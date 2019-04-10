File Image: African News Agency/ANA.

RUSTENBURG - A 31-year-old man briefly appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane, Rustenburg on Wednesday, in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Thabo Moabi allegedly killed his live-in partner Segametsi Molefe, 30, in Mogajane outside Rustenburg on March 27, after they had an argument. It is alleged that he hid her body underneath a bed. She was stabbed several times.

His younger brother called the police after he suspected that something was not right following a fight between the couple when the police arrived around two hours later, they found Moabi with his five-year-old stepdaughter on the bed.

It was believed the girl saw how her mother was stabbed to death allegedly by Moabi.

The case against him was postponed to April 17 for a formal bail application. The State is opposing bail.

African News Agency (ANA)