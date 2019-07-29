Picture: succo/Pixabay

RUSTENBURG - A 32-year-old man has appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho in connection with the rape of his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, North West police said. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man was arrested on Saturday at Lonely Park, near Mahikeng.

"According to information available at this stage, the suspect was staying in the same house with his girlfriend and the 11-year-old victim," she said.



"It is alleged that the mother of the victim found her boyfriend naked on top of her child, when she woke up in the night looking for him. It is further alleged that the suspect drugged the victim with alcohol before raping her. The mother reported the matter to the police and the suspect was apprehend and charged with rape."

The case was postponed to August 5 for bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)