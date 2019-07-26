Itumeleng Letsepe accused of beating a primary school teacher in Tlhatlhaganyane appeared briefly in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase, her case was postponed to August 12. She is out on bail. Photo: ANA/Stringer

MOGWASE - A 40-year-old woman, accused of beating a primary school teacher with an umbrella "to teach her a lesson" briefly appeared in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Thursday. The case against Itumeleng Lizbeth Letsepe was postponed to August 12.

She was arrested on February 22, 2019, after she allegedly assaulted Grade 3 teacher Mpuseng Sepotokele, 52, at Leema Primary School in Tlhatlhaganyane near the Sun City resort outside Rustenburg.

Sepotokele was allegedly repeatedly assaulted on the head and hands with an umbrella when she arrived at the school in the morning. She sustained injuries including open wounds.

Letsepe was released on a R2000 bail in March. She is a charge of assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm.

African News Agency (ANA)