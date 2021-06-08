Cash-in-transit robbers trapped soon after heist with cash, stolen cars and guns

Johannesburg: Ten suspects alleged to have robbed a cash van of an undisclosed amount were arrested just after the robbery.

Within hours of the cash-in-transit robbery taking place, police managed to locate and arrest 10 suspects and also confiscated a Lexus, an Audi, a Volkswagen Caravelle and Hyundai minibus that had been used in the incident.

They also found stained cash as well as six rifles, six pistols and ammunition.

Colonel Brenda Muridili of the national police said it was reported that a cash van was forced off the road by a Audi sedan on the Majakaneng Bridge, between Keya Rona Mall and Majakaneng in North West.

She said the suspects then allegedly forced open the cash vehicle, but while they were accessing the money, the escort vehicle driver engaged the suspects.

That, she said, resulted in a shoot-out, but no injuries were reported.

“The suspects subsequently hijacked a vehicle in the vicinity and fled the scene in an unknown number of vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money as well as two firearms taken from the security guards.

“The hijacked vehicle was later found abandoned just after the Mokolokwe turn-off on the R556, Sun City road, together with a white BMW,” she said.

Some of the guns police confiscated from the alleged cash-in transit heist robbers who did not even get away with a cent.

“The station immediately implemented the 72-hour Activation Plan whereby all the necessary resources were mobilised. A team comprising members from the Public Order Police, Boitekong Visible Policing, the Operational Command Centre and Mounted Unit embarked on a manhunt for the perpetrators.”

Murudili said they were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, hijacking, possession of explosives, possession of suspected stolen money and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“All suspects will be appearing in the Brits Magistrate’s court within 48 hours,” she added.

ER24’s Werner Vermaak said they had treated five people, including a nine-year-old boy, at the scene.

“Shortly after 11am, paramedics from ER24 and emergency services arrived on the scene and found two severely damaged vehicles close to each other. Three security guards had sustained minor injuries. A father and his nine-year-old son were also found on the scene in shock. It is understood that the suspects apparently hijacked their vehicle.

“ER24 transported the three security guards and the father and his son to a nearby hospital for further medical care,“ Vermaak said.

The Star