Cash-strapped Bojanala in race against time to pay salaries









File image: IOL RUSTENBURG - Cash-strapped Bojanala Platinum District Municipality in the North West province is racing against time to pay workers' salaries. Municipal spokesman Archie Babeile said processes were underway, with the first being to facilitate the request of the early release of equitable shares by National Treasury. "The municipality has confidence that the matter is receiving urgent attention at national treasury as the request has already reached these offices and is being processed," he said. "The second option that is currently underway is an application for an overdraft facility of R 50 million that has been requested from the local banking institution. Necessary documents are being processed to meet the requirements for approval. "Both processes are running concurrently and receiving the highest priority to ensure that workers’ salaries are paid as soon as possible."

The municipality failed to pay September salaries.

Municipal manager Pogiso Shikwane and financial officer Olga Ndlovu were suspended for allegedly landing the municipality in financial difficulties.

Babeile said the municipality welcomed acting municipal manager Desiree Tlhoaele and acting chief financial officer Morena Mofokeng who were seconded to the municipality by the North West provincial government on Thursday.

"Top priority is to ensure that employees’ salary payments for September and October are processed as a matter of urgency," said Babeile.

Tlhoaele had assured employees that the matter was receiving urgent attention, he said.

African News Agency (ANA)