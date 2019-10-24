RUSTENBURG - Cash-strapped Bojanala Platinum District Municipality in the North West province is racing against time to pay workers' salaries.
Municipal spokesman Archie Babeile said processes were underway, with the first being to facilitate the request of the early release of equitable shares by National Treasury.
"The municipality has confidence that the matter is receiving urgent attention at national treasury as the request has already reached these offices and is being processed," he said.
"The second option that is currently underway is an application for an overdraft facility of R 50 million that has been requested from the local banking institution. Necessary documents are being processed to meet the requirements for approval.
"Both processes are running concurrently and receiving the highest priority to ensure that workers’ salaries are paid as soon as possible."