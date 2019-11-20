A 55-year-old cattle herder will appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court in connection with sexual assault of 15 boys between eight and 11 years of age. File picture: ANA

Brits - A cattle herder accused of molesting young boys was due to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The 55-year-old man from Bethanie, west of Brits was arrested on 8 November allegedly for sexually assaulting 15 boys aged between seven and 11 years.

He allegedly lured the boys to his place in Bethanie East, offered them money and in turn touched their private parts.

Locals said the incidents shocked them. "We are shocked about this. This man herd his family cattle, we suspect he is not well mentally," one resident said.

"This alleged incident was uncovered after some school boys heard young boys arguing as to who should go first. They questioned the young boys, that is how this incident was uncovered. We are still shocked," one resident said.