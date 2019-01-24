The R30 road between Ventersdorp and Rustenburg was barricaded with burning tyres and passing vehicles stoned, North West police said. File picture

Khuma - The R30 road between Ventersdorp and Rustenburg was barricaded with burning tyres and passing vehicles stoned on Thursday, North West police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the community of Boikhutsong near Ventersdorp barricaded the road around 5.30am.

“It is alleged that the community wants the delegates from the department of education to come and address them regarding their demands about schools and school transport,” Makau said.

She said no arrests were made and the police were monitoring the situation.

Motorists travelling to Ventersdorp were forced to drive on a dirt road through Uitkyk to access the N14 high way.

