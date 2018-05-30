Rustenburg - A teenage girl allegedly forced into prostitution has been rescued and two women arrested in connection with her kidnapping, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in North West said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the women were arrested on May 24, in a joint operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit and the Mahikeng Tactical Response Team (TRT) after the pair allegedly kidnapped the 17-year-old on April 8.

"It is alleged the two suspects abducted the girl at a hiking spot at Lichtenburg and (she) was forced into prostitution, drugs and alcohol consumption," Rikhotso said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hawks, working with TRT went to a house suspected to be a prostitution den unannounced and arrested the two suspects.

"The young girl was rescued and taken to a place of safety," said Rikhotso.

Natasha Moncho, 22, and Mpho Sebati, 20, had appeared briefly at the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of abduction, rape, sexual exploitation and trafficking. They were remanded in custody after their case was postponed to June 27 for investigation.

African News Agency/ANA