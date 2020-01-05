Church fined 120K for illegal water, electricity connections









File picture: Skeeze/Pixabay Rustenburg - A charismatic church was slapped with a R120 000 fine for illegal water and electricity connections, the Rustenburg municipality said on Sunday.

Spokesman David Magae said four congregants allegedly intimidated municipal workers during an operation carried out at the church premises on December 30. The workers were verifying water and electricity compliance and investigating an illegally erected structure.

Magae said the four were arrested for intimidation and additionally charged for tampering with municipal infrastructure.





This was in line with the city’s "safe and clean city campaign" to ensure that those involved in criminal activities during the festive season were brought to book, added Magae.





He said as part of the campaign, a number of people were arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods, dealing in dagga, and contravention of South Africa’s immigration laws.



