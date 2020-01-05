Rustenburg - A charismatic church was slapped with a R120 000 fine for illegal water and electricity connections, the Rustenburg municipality said on Sunday.
Spokesman David Magae said four congregants allegedly intimidated municipal workers during an operation carried out at the church premises on December 30. The workers were verifying water and electricity compliance and investigating an illegally erected structure.
Magae said the four were arrested for intimidation and additionally charged for tampering with municipal infrastructure.