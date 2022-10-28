Civic rights group appeals to North West residents to suspend protests so matric exams can proceed smoothly

Rustenburg - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West has called on communities to suspend all protests so that the matric final examination to proceed smoothly. Wishing the class of 2022 well ahead of the final examination, provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe, appealed for support and no disruptions to the examination programme.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The sacrifices and extra effort they have had to put in as part of preparing for the exams throughout the year under very trying post Covid-19 recovery conditions must be jealously guarded so that they achieve their objective to pursue their dreams," Sebegoe said in a statement. Sebegoe said that the investment that the country has made in the education of young people as future leaders was key to sustainable development. "We therefore appeal to public transport operators for hassle-free transportation of learners to their various examination centres," he said.

Sebegoe said community protests must be suspended or alternatively their planning must consider that disruption of schooling and the transport system would adversely affect learners. The North West Department of Education said it was ready to administer the year-end examinations for the class of 2022. A total of 48 808 candidates have been registered, of which 44 605 are full-time and 4 203 are part-time learners.

Story continues below Advertisement