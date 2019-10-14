Picture: Hans Braxmeier/Pixabay

Rustenburg - A classroom and an office at Lerutse Lesedi High School at Frischgewaagd near Delareyville have been damaged after being set alight, North West police said on Sunday. "The incident happened in the early hours Friday, 11 October 2019. At this stage the cause of the fire is still unknown and there are no arrests," Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.

Investigation were under way. The school principal had alerted police after he was notified of the fire. Police in Delareyville were investigating a case of arson, she said.

The fire occurred just as the North West education department appealed to communities not to interfere with the end of the year matriculation examinations.

The Grade 12 national senior certificate examinations will be written from October 23 until November 28, with the practical component of computer application technology and information technology taking place on October 16 and 17 respectively. At least 39,954 Grade 12 candidates will write the exams in the North West