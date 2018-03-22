Two farm workers accused of killing a teenager in Coligny drove the boy to a police station because they did not have emergency numbers. Picture: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Mahikeng - Two North West farm workers accused of killing a teenager in Coligny drove the boy to a police station because they did not have emergency medical contact numbers at their disposal, the North West High Court heard on Thursday.

"Accused one and two did not have ambulance contact numbers, they went to the [Coligny] police because they believed the police station was the nearest place where they could find help," Hennie du Plessis, for the defence, told the court.

He was cross-examining Warrant Officer Moremi Modisane in the trial of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, accused of the murder of Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu.

Modisane told the court that Doorewaard and Schutte arrived at the police station and requested him to call and ambulance.

The State alleges the two assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van on April 20, 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from the crops of their employer, Pieter Karsten.

The State further alleges the pair kidnapped a man who witnessed the incident, drove with him around the farm in a vehicle, assaulted and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident, stole his cellphone, and pointed a firearm at him.

The pair pleaded not guilty to seven charges put to them.

Defence advocate Pieter Smit, for Schutte, grilled Modisane about a call he made to Schutte informing him that Mosweu had died.

Modisane testified that Schutte dropped the call when he heard that Mosweu had died.

Smit pushed Modisane on the call, saying medical records show the boy died at 11h39 while cellphone records show a call was made to Doorewaards cellphone at 10h08.

The defence argues the call was to inform Doorewaard that an ambulance had been called and not that the boy had died.

The trial would continue on Friday.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on R5000 bail each. Their bail has been extended.

African News Agency/ANA