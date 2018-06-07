MAHIKENG - The key witness in the Coligny murder case left out crucial information in his statement, the defence told the North West High Court on Thursday.





"I put to you that you left out the Henwil abattoir in your evidence-in-chief and during the loco inspection because people will see through your story and see what happened," Advocate Hennie du Plessis said.





He was cross-examining State witness Bonakele Pakisi in the murder trial of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, who are accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny in April 2017.





Pakisi disputed information in his statement relating to the abattoir.





"The information about the abattoir is not correct, I did not see the Henwil abattoir. I did not know where it is," Pakisi testified.





"Where did Colonel Nkosi get the Henwil abattoir from if he did not get it from you," Du Plessis asked.





"Colonel Nkosi was an investigator in the case, I do not know where he get the information about Henwil from," Pakisi replied.





Du Plessis charged that Pakisi's testimony was not consistent as he kept changing it.





Doorewaard and Schutte are facing charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft and pointing of a firearm. The State alleges the two killed Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu, 16, on April 20, 2017 at Scotland informal settlement in Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflower from their employer Pieter Kasten's field at the Rietveli farm.





They claimed they put Mosweu at the back of a va,n intending to take him to the police, but that he jumped out of the moving van and injured his neck. He reportedly died on his way to hospital.





The State further charged that the two intimidated, kidnapped and stole the cellphone of Pakisi. He was also pointed with a firearm.





Mosweu's death triggered violent community protests that left a trail of destruction in the small maize growing town and divided the town along racial lines.





The trial continues.



