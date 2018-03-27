Coligny murder accused Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte appeared at the North West High Court in Mahikeng. FILE PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

MAHIKENG - The police did not influence the outcome of the forensic pathologist's findings on the cause of death of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu, the North West High Court heard on Wednesday.





North West provincial head of Organised Crime, Brigadier Clifford Kgorane told the court he gave Specialist Forensic Pathologist Dr Ruweida Moorad two possibilities for what could have caused the teenager's death.





"I gave her two versions, one version which is the accused's version, that the deceased jumped out of a moving vehicle, and the second version is that the deceased was pushed out of a vehicle," Kgorane said.





He was testifying in the murder trial of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, accused of killing 16-year-old Motlhomola Mosweu.





Defence advocate Pieter Smit, acting for Schutte, questioned whether Kgorane was aware that he was influencing Moorad's decision on the cause of death, but he denied this.





The state alleges that Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van, on April 20, 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny, after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads from their employer Pieter Karsten's sunflower crop plantation near the informal settlement.





The state further alleges that the pair kidnapped a man who witnessed the incident and drove with him around the farm, assaulted him and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident.





They also allegedly took his cellphone and pointed a firearm at him.





They have pleaded not guilty to the seven charges against them. The trial continues.



