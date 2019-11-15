Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte of Coligny in North West, sentenced for the murder of Matlhomola Mosweu, were each released on a R20 000 bail pending appeal. Picture: Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - Two Coligny farm workers sentenced in connection with the murder of Matlhomola Mosweu were released on R20 000 bail each on Friday. Pieter Doorewaard, 27, and Phillip Schutte, 34, briefly appeared in the North West High Court in Mmabatho and were granted bail pending the outcome of their appeal.

In March, Judge Ronnie Hendricks sentenced Doorewaard to 18 years and Schutte to 23 years for killing Mosweu on April 20, 2017, in Coligny.

They accused him of stealing sunflower heads worth R80 from their employer's field at Rietvlei farm.

In August, they were granted leave to appeal their conviction directly to the Supreme Court of Appeals in Bloemfontein.