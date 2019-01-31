The North West High Court postponed the sentencing of two men convicted of killing Coligny teenager, Matlhomola Mosweu. Picture: Molaole Montsho / ANA

Mahikeng - Scores of people were left disappointed on Thursday when the North West High Court postponed the sentencing of two men convicted of killing Coligny teenager, Matlhomola Mosweu. The case was postponed to March 6.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks was expected to deliver judgment against Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, convicted of killing 16-year-old Mosweu from the Scotland informal settlement in Coligny on April 20, 2017, by pushing him from a moving van.

The defence called on the court to impose a lesser sentence whilst the State wanted the court to impose the life sentence for the count of murder, ten years for kidnapping, two years for intimidation, one year for theft and three years for pointing of a firearm.

Prosecutor Rapula Molefe said the two did not show remorse, and they did not convey their condolences to the family of Mosweu.

He described the killing of Mosweu as barbaric and brutal.

"The deceased died for a sunflower of the value of R80," Molefe said.

"He said the accused refused to return to the scene of the accident, stating they have other business, the question here is, where is remorse?" Molefe asked.

Advocate Celice Zwiegelaar for Doorewaard told the court that he had shown remorse.

"In sentencing, the court should consider what the society needs and not what the society wants," Zwiegelaar said.

"The society in this matter, does not need life imprisonment. My lord, I am not saying accused one should not be punished. The society in this matter does not need life imprisonment as far as court one [murder] is concerned."

They have also been found guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm.

Advocate Pieter Smit, for Schutte, said the two have already been subjected to trial in the public opinion.

He asked the court to consider that Schutte was married with three minor children and he was the sole provider of his family.

African News Agency (ANA)