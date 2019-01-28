Pieter Doorewaard (right) and Phillip Schutte are back at the North West High Court in Mahikeng for sentencing. The two were found guilty of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligy on April 20, 2017. Photo: ANA/Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - Two men convicted of the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, are due to appear in the North West High Court in Mahikeng for sentencing on Monday. Pieter Doorewaard, 27, and Phillip Schutte, 34, were found guilty in October 2018 of killing Mosweu in April 2017.

Mosweu, 16, of Scotland informal settlement in Tlhabologang near Coligny died on April 20, 2017, after he was pushed from a moving van. The pair maintained that they caught Mosweu and another teenager stealing sunflower heads from their employer's sunflower plantation at Rietvlei farm about three kilometres away from Coligny.

They claimed they intended taking Mosweu to the police station, but that he died after jumping off their moving van, a version the court rejected. The sole eyewitness to the incident, Bonakele Pakisi, testified in court that Mosweu did not jump, but was thrown from the van.

African News Agency (ANA)