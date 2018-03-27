Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard during the inspection in loco of the murder scene where they allegedly killed Matlhamola Mosweu FILE PHOTO: ANA

MAHIKENG - The famous Coligny sunflower murder trial is expected to resume in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Wednesday.

Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte allegedly murdered Matlhomola Mosweu, from the Scotland informal settlement near Coligny.

The State alleges that 26-year-old Doorewaard, and 34-year-old Schutte, assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van, on April 20, 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny. They accused him of stealing sunflower heads from their employer Pieter Karsten's sunflower crop plantation near the informal settlement.

The State further alleges that the pair kidnapped a man who witnessed the incident and forcefully drove around the farm with him in a vehicle, before they assaulted and threatened to kill him if he report the incident. They also took his cell phone and pointed him with a firearm.

The two men pleaded not guilty to the seven charges levelled against them.

Their version was that Mosweu jumped from a moving van. They denied killing him.

Specialist forensic pathologist Dr Ruweida Moorad had testified in court that Mosweu had 23 different injuries.

She concluded that cause of death was due to "blunt force neck trauma".

African News Agency/ANA