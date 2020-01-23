Abandoned animals collected by Kloof SPCA after the festive season. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN, January 23 (ANA) - The Matlosana SPCA in Klerksdorp, North West province, has had to close its doors due to a lack of community support and consequently an inability to procure sustainable funding. “Over the years, we had hoped that members of the community would come forward to not only support the society, but to take ownership of the Matlosana SPCA and serve on the management committee.

"Unfortunately, support has not been forthcoming and this has left us with no option but to deregister the Matlosana SPCA,” said Meg Wilson, spokesperson for the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), on Thursday.

“In the current economic climate, the NSPCA could no longer carry this SPCA given the lack of support from the community – it is just no longer financially viable for us,” added Wilson.

She said the animals that were up for adoption had been moved to various SPCAs in Gauteng.