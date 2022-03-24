Contractor who was paid R1.2m by mistake gets six-year jail term for tender fraud in North West

Rustenburg - A 47-year-old man was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for tender fraud in the North West, the Hawks said. Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Kealeboga Mongae was sentenced by the Zeerust Regional Court on Thursday.

"He entered into a plea agreement and was ultimately sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment for fraud," said Rikhotso. She said Mongae was one of two contractors who were awarded a tender to repair bridges and internal roads by Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality in 2012. "Subsequent to the services being rendered, the accused collected his cheque of approximately R689 000 for his portion of the work. A day later, an amount of over R1.2 million was mistakenly deposited into his bank account by the municipality.

"The erroneous payment was noticed by the municipality and the accused was contacted to return the funds. He, however, confessed to having used a portion of the money and later made a payment of approximately R689 000 with an outstanding balance of over R580 000." The Hawks investigated the matter and he made his first appearance in the Zeerust Magistrate’s Court in 2019, where he was released on R20 000 bail. In an unrelated case, the Hawks in the Free State said Raymond Tshieliso Matlalesa, 41, was sentenced by the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for fraud and corruption.

"His sentencing originates from an incident which took place during the period of November 2018, where Matlalesa, who is an employee at the Ngwathe Local Municipality, contacted the complainant and proposed to him that he can clear his arrears account at the municipality on condition that he pays him R11 000," said spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo. He said the complainant then reported the matter to the Hawks and Matlalesa was arrested on December 5, 2018, during a sting operation. "The court sentenced Matlalesa to 10 years’ imprisonment on a count of corruption and five years’ imprisonment on a count of fraud. Both sentences were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit the same offence during the period of suspension."

