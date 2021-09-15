Cop accused of impregnating inmate on trial for murder dismissed

Johannesburg – A North West police officer has been dismissed after he allegedly impregnated an inmate who was awaiting trial for murder. The woman has since been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for murder.

The incident allegedly took place at the Stilfontein police station's holding cells in October 2020, North West police said in a statement. ’’The woman had been brought in from the Rooigrond Correctional Centre to the Stilfontein holding cells ahead of her court appearance. In March 2021, she discovered that she was pregnant and Correctional Services reported the incident to SAPS,’’ the police said. The police officer was dismissed during a departmental trial in terms of the SAPS Discipline Regulations 2016. No criminal case had been lodged against the officer.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena said unethical behaviour, leading to the disrepute of the South African Police Service, will not be tolerated. Policemen have been accused of nearly 1 000 rapes since 2012, according to data from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. More than a third of these are against police officers who were ’’on duty’’ at the time they allegedly committed the crimes. Up to 97% of those accused are not convicted in court, partly because of problems in the forensic data system.