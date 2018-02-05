Brits - A 23-year-old police constable was stabbed to death in Klerksdorp, North West police said on Tuesday.

"Last night, 5 February 2018, at about 21:35 a motorist noticed the body of a man next to the road in Roosheuwel, Klerksdorp. The police were contacted and went to the scene. The body of a 23-year-old Constable was discovered with multiple stab wounds. At this stage the circumstances of his death are unknown. A case of murder was opened at Klerksdorp police station and investigation into the matter continues," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said she was deeply saddened by the brutal murder.

"We condemn this senseless killing of our police officer. Our detectives will work around the clock in tracing the perpetrator/s. We also wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues during this trying time," she said.

The police called on anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Alex Lebodi Cell: 082 338 1076/Tel: 018 4645051 or Warrant Officer Tarina Kemp Cell: 076 790 6876.

African News Agency/ANA