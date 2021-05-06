Cop nabbed for allegedly shooting wife in the face during argument

Pretoria - A 36-year-old police warrant officer based at the Hebron police station in North West province faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his wife in the face.

Semausu Eddie Molobela appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate’s court on Wednesday after the that shooting happened on Tuesday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said in a statement.

“(Ipid) is investigating (a case of the) discharge of an official firearm as mandated by the Ipid Act. It is alleged that on Tuesday night the suspect had an argument with his 33-year-old wife. He allegedly shot the victim on her face,” the police watchdog’s national spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

“The victim’s son allegedly rushed her to the nearest hospital for medical attention. The hospital transferred the victim to a hospital in Pretoria, where she is currently admitted in the intensive care unit.”

The warrant officer handed himself to the Hebron police station where he was detained before appearing in court, where he will return on May 12 to apply for bail.

In March, police in KwaZulu Natal opened an inquest and attempted murder case after an off-duty policeman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head and a woman was shot and injured following a domestic dispute in Verulam. A firearm was found next to the man’s body.

