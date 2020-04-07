Coronavirus is no joke, warns Mokgoro as he hands out protective gear to taxi drivers

Pretoria - North West premier Job Mokgoro on Tuesday distributed protective personal equipment (PPE), sanitisers, gloves and disinfectants to taxi operators in Rustenburg. Mokgoro emphasised that social distancing remained a critical element of the lockdown imposed by president Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). “The coronavirus is not a joke. We would like to appeal to our people to respect restrictions as announced by government. As cumbersome and uncomfortable as it may be, it will save your life and those around you,” said Mokgoro. The premier also reminded the taxi industry of the guidelines. “We are reminding you that you load only up to 70% of the vehicle capacity. The operating time is from 4am to 10am, and from 4pm until 9pm. Together, we shall defeat the Covid-19,” he said.

In total, the North West provincial government is planning to distribute 428 boxes of 100 pack gloves, 8 140 masks and 20L bottles of concentrated disinfectant chemicals that will make 300 000 litres when diluted.

Mokgoro’s spokesperson, Vuyisile Ngesi, said the department of community safety and transport management was distributing the products across the province.

On Monday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the Covid-19 death toll in South Africa had increased to 12, while the number of confirmed infections in the country stood at 1,686.

South Africa is halfway through its stringent 21-day lockdown.

African News Agency (ANA)

